OCC: Build a shoebox online

Build a shoebox ONLINE with Operation Christmas Child!

https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/?

Cost: $30 dollars (And yes, the $10 donation per shoebox gift for shipping is already included in the price of building a shoebox online)

When you Build a Shoebox Online, it provides believers in remote regions a creative way to share the Good News in a culturally sensitive manner.

Online boxes are carefully prepared, abiding by strict customs regulations to safeguard partners who will deliver the gifts, as well as the boys and girls who receive them.

Jesus said, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations” (Matthew 28:19). Help fulfill the Great Commission and take the Gospel to the ends of the earth by building a shoebox online today!