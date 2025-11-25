Tuesday News for November 25, 2025

Thanksgiving is Thursday. One month till Christmas

Wet Tuesday. Warmer Wednesday. Much cooler Thursday…

Much needed rain on the way. The majority of our state (89%) is currently dealing with ‘abnormal to moderate drought’ conditions. https://www.ncdrought.org/

Emergency Water Main Repair

Academy Street will be CLOSED (9am – 5pm) between Hutton Street and Granville Drive in Winston-Salem for repairs to a leaking water main. cityofws.org/citylink

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Covenant UMC on Skeet Club Road (High Point) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Ardmore Baptist Church on Miller Street (WS) = 2pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Wednesday, Nov 26: American Legion Post 290 in King = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Operation Christmas Child

You can still build a shoebox online with Operation Christmas Child. The cost is $30 dollars and that includes the $10-dollar shipping. https://sampur.se/Build-Online-SB

Monday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers over the Carolina Panthers

Breaking News this Morning: A US official says Ukraine has agreed to the latest peace proposal although Zelensky says ‘”much work” lies ahead.

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/russia-ukraine-us-peace-plan-trump-11-25-25?

13 votes? A vote recount in the Thomasville mayor’s race yesterday confirming that Incumbent Raleigh York Jr won by 13 votes!

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/politics/elections/recount-confirms-raleigh-york-jr-winner-of-thomasville-mayoral-race/

A recount in the Walkertown council race has confirmed that Anita Moody beat incumbent Vernon Brown by just a single vote. State law allows candidates to seek a recount in local races when the margin is within one percent of the total votes cast. WFDD

Looking ahead: Early Voting for the March 3 (2026) Primary Election begins February 12 and runs through February 28. https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/2026-primary-election.

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

Wendy’s is leaning into the 6 – 7 craze…

Get a Wendy’s Frosty for just 67 cents this Black Friday.

Jesus speaking to his Disciples…

“The Father Himself [tenderly] loves you, because you have loved Me and have believed that I came from the Father” John 16:27 Amplified Bible