Bethesda Center for the Homeless (SUN@5)

What does ‘homelessness’ look like in Winston Salem? You will be surprised…

Pastor Chris Leab, Executive Director of Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston Salem shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the challenges as well as renewed focus on supporting the homeless community in our city.

‘A path to self-sufficiency and stability’

Bethesda Center assists adults experiencing homelessness in Forsyth County, with an emphasis on transitional housing. They assist the homeless heal physically, mentally and spiritually. Bethesda Center operates the only 24/7 day shelter and 100 bed emergency night shelter for homeless men and women in Winston-Salem.

www.bethesdacenter.org

