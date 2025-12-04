Samaritan’s Purse: Final flight to Jamaica for DC-8 on Friday

This Friday (Dec 5), a DC-8 cargo jet with Samaritan’s Purse will make its final mission flight out of PTI in Greensboro to hurricane-ravaged Jamaica – with over 9,000 shoebox gifts.

Over the past 10 years, the DC-8 cargo plane has served as Samaritan’s Purse’s primary heavy-lift aircraft, carrying more than 9.2 million pounds of life-saving cargo on 218 missions worldwide.

Friday’s DC-8 mission will be its final flight before the plane is given to Liberty University where it will remain on display in Lynchburg, Virginia.

These shoebox gifts traveling to Jamaica were packed by Thomas Road Baptist Church and Liberty University students, faculty and staff—some of whom will have the opportunity to fly on the DC-8 to personally deliver shoebox gifts to boys and girls in Jamaica devastated by Hurricane Melissa – as a reminder that God loves them, and they are not forgotten.

Liberty University has one of the largest faith-based collegiate aviation programs in North America, and the historic DC-8 will continue to remind students how God can use aviation as a tool for the Gospel.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/