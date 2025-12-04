WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ Day of Celebration (Dec 4)

December 4, 2025

Today is our WBFJ Day of Celebration

Thank you for listening, praying and giving to the radio ministry of WBFJ.

You can make your year-end gift in support of WBFJ (right now) online at https://wbfj.fm/wbfj-day-of-celebration-2/

and Thank you!

 

“Each one must give as (they) have decided in their heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”                                                          2 Corinthians 9:7

