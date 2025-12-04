Thursday News for December 04, 2025

Winter Weather Advisory overnight for a wintry mix

3 weeks till Christmas Day

17 days till Winter: Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

Today is national COOKIE day. It’s also Sock day and Wear Brown Shoes day

WBFJ Day of Celebration

Thank you for listening, praying and giving to the radio ministry of WBFJ.

You can make your year-end gift in support of WBFJ (right now) online at wbfj.fm

…and Thank you!

“Each one must give as (they) have decided in their heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

2 Corinthians 9:7

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, December 4, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Winston Salem) = 10am – 2:30pm

Archdale Rec Center = 8:30pm -1pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church, Country Club Road in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tonight, on Focus on the Family on WBFJ…

Dr Gary Chapman (Acts of service in our relationships) Part 1 of 2.

*Best of 2025 on Focus on the Family, tonight at 9pm on WBFJ

www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/best-of-2025

FREE coat giveaway this morning 10am – noon at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army location on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The next giveaway is Dec 11.

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Full moon (again) tonight! The “Cold Moon” as it is called in December is the last full moon of the year and is also the third and final supermoon of 2025.

Praise: ‘No one was seriously hurt’ after a small turboprop plane belonging to Samaritan’s Purse was hijacked in South Sudan earlier in the week. The hijacker was arrested. No one was injured. The aircraft was carrying medical supplies to a town in the far northeast portion of South Sudan where Samaritan’s Purse is providing medical assistance. https://www.wxii12.com/article/samaritans-purse-plane-hijacked-south-sudan/69621845?

RECALL: Shredded Cheese recall

More than 1.5 million bags of shredded cheeses have been voluntarily recalled by Great Lakes Cheese Company due to possible metal contamination. The recall covers multiple (cheese) products distributed to 31 states – including North Carolina.

Product information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/shredded-cheeses-voluntarily-recalled-target-walmart-due-metal/story?id=128069201