Breaking: Measles case confirmed in the Triad

The first confirmed case of measles in our state in 2025 is associated with a child that visited the Triad from another country. Symptoms of measles (including fever and rash) can start seven to 21 days after being exposed. The State Health Department is recommending all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them. dph.ncdhhs.gov/measles. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a case of measles in a child who was visiting Forsyth and Guilford counties. The child became ill while traveling to NC from another country where measles outbreaks have recently been reported. To protect the individual and their family’s privacy, no additional information about this individual will be released. This is the first confirmed case of measles in the state in 2025. NCDHHS is recommending all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older receive measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.

NCDHHS is working closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Guilford County Health Department to identify locations and times where people might have been exposed to measles.

If you visited a listed location during the dates and times below, review your immunization records or contact your health care provider to make sure you are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Thursday, June 19 from 11:30 p.m. to Friday, June 20 at 1:30 a.m. PTI Airport in Greensboro

Thursday, June 19 from 11:30 p.m. to Friday, June 20 at 2:50 p.m. Sleep Inn, 1406 Heartland Dr., Kernersville

Friday, June 20 from 5:15 p.m. to Saturday, June 21 at 11:35 a.m. Sleep Inn, 1406 Heartland Dr., Kernersville

Saturday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to Sunday, June 22 at 12:20 p.m. Sleep Inn, 1406 Heartland Dr., Kernersville

Morning of Friday, June 20 McDonalds, 14000 Heartland Dr., Kernersville

Friday, June 20 from 1:30-6:15 p.m. Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro

Friday, June 20 from 4:40-5 p.m. Ice cream shop at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, Greensboro

Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 10:05 p.m. Greensboro Aquatic Center Foyer, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Saturday, June 21 from 10:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Greensboro Partee Shack, 3712 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro

Saturday, June 21 from 4:50-7:10 p.m. Lowes Foods, 240 Market View Dr., Kernersville

Laboratory testing is not recommended for people who were exposed unless they develop symptoms of measles, including fever and rash. Symptoms of measles can start seven to 21 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, please call ahead before visiting the doctor or emergency room so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to others.

Individuals who have been exposed to measles may be eligible to receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which may prevent them from becoming ill. PEP may be offered to infants too young to receive MMR vaccination, individuals that do not have age-appropriate vaccination, immunocompromised individuals, or pregnant persons.