Wednesday Word

Greetings All!

Every weekday afternoon we air a feature called the “Afternoon Pick-Me-Up.” Sometimes God gives me a theme, like last week when we talked about “Letting Go of the Past.” We closed the week out last Friday with these scripture verses:

“…the one thing I do, however, is to forget what is behind me and do my best to reach what is ahead. So, I run straight towards the goal in order to win the prize, which is God’s call through Christ Jesus to the life above.”

Phillipians 3:13-14

There is, perhaps, no better example in scripture of being “All In” for Jesus than Paul. But, as you may recall, his life was going totally in the opposite direction before Jesus came after his heart. And from then on, Paul NEVER LOOKED BACK. Some call it their “previous life” when referring to their life before knowing Jesus as Savior.

I know some folks whose lives now are just like Paul’s. When they turned to Jesus everything changed and they’ve never looked back. But I also believe that most of us are “Works in Progress.” As my Dad told me recently when recounting his salvation story to me (which I’d never heard before), total change didn’t happen overnight but has come gradually over time.

Recently, I had an experience while planning to move which made it clear to me that there was some behavior that I needed to let go of NOW. It had cost me a lot over the years and, as Jesus told me that Friday night before I was scheduled to move, it was time to let it go. In order to do that, I had to be obedient to Him and stay where I’ve been living for the last 6 ½ years. It was a tough decision but one that I needed to make.

Perhaps there’s something in your past that continues to get between you and God. Maybe it’s time to turn around and start heading, All In, towards the prize that Paul speaks of…eternal life with Jesus.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

