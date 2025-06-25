Wednesday News for June 25, 2025

Heat Advisory for the Piedmont Triad (Day 3)

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ actually begin Thursday, July 3 and last thru August 11

Duke Energy: Please continue to reduce energy use during periods of peak demand from 3pm till 8pm to help lessen the energy demand on the power grid. https://news.duke-energy.com/releases/duke-energy-urges-north-carolina-and-south-carolina-customers-to-reduce-electric-usage

Gas prices are going up: $2.98 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide.

AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

It’s SO hot: The pavement buckled on Salem Parkway between Macy Grove Road and Sandy Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon. Repairs planned for today. NC-DOT

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Heat can affect medications in several ways such as reducing their effectiveness or even make them unsafe to use. Some medications increase your sensitivity to heat or sunlight, potentially leading to heatstroke or sunburn.

https://www.cdc.gov/heat-health/hcp/clinical-overview/index.html

Health Alert: The first confirmed case of measles in our state in 2025 is associated with a child that visited the Triad from another country. Symptoms of measles (including fever and rash) can start seven to 21 days after being exposed.

The State Health Department is recommending all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them. *More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. dph.ncdhhs.gov/measles.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission approved increases in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year budget, starting July 1.

These changes will result in a $2.81 increase per month for the average residential customer. Local water and sewer rates have historically ranked second lowest amongst peer utilities in the state. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1804

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Novant Health Rehabilitation in Winston Salem = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = Noon – 4pm

Bethel Methodist Church in Oak Ridge =1:30 – 6pm

Pinnacle Community Church = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Keeping Cool: Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Traffic Alert: I-40 remains CLOSED near the North Carolina / Tennessee state line.

UPDATE: Crews hope to ‘re-open’ I-40 with one lane each direction by July 3.

I-40 is closed between Exit 20 and the Tennessee State Line due to a rockslide and flooding in Tennessee on June 18. A detour is in place. https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/traffic/2025/06/25/i-40-closed-today-interstate-40-reopen-july-3-fourth-of-july-travel/84334782007/

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Cooling centers across the Triad due to the Extreme Heat

The city of Winston-Salem’s Recreation Centers are now open as cooling stations.

For those experiencing homelessness:

City with Dwellings: Community First Center (502 N. Broad St.) 2pm – 4pm.

The Bethesda Center – Day Shelter (930 North Patterson Ave.) 6am till 7pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1806

Guilford County: Several summer cooling stations open ahead of heat wave.

Salvation Army of High Point on West Green Drive in High Point.

Department of Community Safety located at East Police Plaza (Gboro).

Interactive Resource Center (IRC) on East Washington St, Greensboro.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-opens-summer-cooling-stations-ahead-of-heat-wave/

Teen pop music idol Bobby Sherman, known for hits like ‘Little Woman,’ has died after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 81 years old.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bobby-sherman-dead-teen-idol-here-come-the-brides-1236298235/

Tropical Storm Andrea reached sustained winds of 40 mph around 10 AM on Tuesday, making it the first storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

