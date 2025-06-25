WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Latest COVID-19 variant (symptoms)

Latest COVID-19 variant (symptoms)

wbfj-verne
June 25, 2025

A new COVID-19 variant that was unheard of just months ago is now popping up across the US.  An extremely sore throat, called ‘razor blade throat’ has been associated with the new variant.

The CDC outlines the following as common COVID-19 symptoms:

◾Fever or chills

◾Cough

◾Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

◾Sore throat

◾Congestion or a runny nose

◾New loss of taste or smell

◾Fatigue

◾Muscle or body aches

◾Headache

◾Nausea or vomiting

The CDC advises seeking medical care if you experience any of the following symptoms:

◾Trouble breathing

◾Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

◾New confusion

◾Inability to wake or stay awake

◾Lips, nail beds and skin may appear pale, gray, or blue

Read more…

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests#Ineedtogotoatestinglocation-13056

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for June 27, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 27, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 26, 2025

Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

wdecker_wbfj
June 26, 2025

Thursday News for June 26, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 26, 2025

SUN@5: Tap Water 101

wbfj-verne
June 26, 2025

TIPS: Your AC in Extreme Heat

wbfj-verne
June 26, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.