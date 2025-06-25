Latest COVID-19 variant (symptoms)

A new COVID-19 variant that was unheard of just months ago is now popping up across the US. An extremely sore throat, called ‘razor blade throat’ has been associated with the new variant.

The CDC outlines the following as common COVID-19 symptoms:

◾Fever or chills

◾Cough

◾Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

◾Sore throat

◾Congestion or a runny nose

◾New loss of taste or smell

◾Fatigue

◾Muscle or body aches

◾Headache

◾Nausea or vomiting

The CDC advises seeking medical care if you experience any of the following symptoms:

◾Trouble breathing

◾Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

◾New confusion

◾Inability to wake or stay awake

◾Lips, nail beds and skin may appear pale, gray, or blue

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests#Ineedtogotoatestinglocation-13056