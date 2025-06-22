ALERT: I-40 WB CLOSED at NC / TN border (details)
Take Exit 53B (I-240 West) and follow I-240 West for 5 miles to Exit 4A (I-26 West). Follow I-26 West 74 miles, crossing into Tennessee, to Exit 8A (I-81 South). Follow I-81 Southbound 57 miles to re-access I-40 at Mile Marker 421 in Tennessee.
Traffic originating from Points East of Winston-Salem should take Exit 193-B (US-52 North) and follow US-52 North for 34 miles to Left Exit 140 (I-74 West). Follow I-74 West for 12 miles and keep right to take I-77 North toward Wytheville, VA. Follow I-77 North for 38 miles, crossing into Virginia, until merging with I-81 South at Fort Chiswell, VA. Continue on I-81 South for 156 miles, crossing into Tennessee, to re-access I-40 at Mile Marker 421 in Tennessee.
Traffic originating between Winston-Salem and Statesville should take Exit 152-B for I-77 North. Continue on I-77 North for 87 miles, crossing into Virginia, until merging with I-81 South at Fort Chiswell, VA. Continue on I-81 South for 156 miles, crossing into Tennessee, to re-access I-40 at Mile Marker 421 in Tennessee.
Please note: Large commercial vehicles are prohibited in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (including US 441)
