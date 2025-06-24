Post Roe: Three years since the Dobbs case

Today (June 24, 2025) marks the third anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion back to the states. After this landmark ruling, many state legislatures enacted pro-life laws.

*Here in North Carolina, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 20/SL 2023-14 in 2023. This law decreased the legal limit for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 weeks gestation, with limited exceptions.

Even with these new limitations, North Carolina has the least restrictive abortion laws in the Southeast with the exception of Virginia.

