Tuesday News for June 24, 2025

Heat Advisory for the Piedmont Triad (again) from the National Weather Service.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Cooling centers across the Triad due to the Extreme Heat

The city of Winston-Salem’s Recreation Centers are now open as cooling stations.

For those experiencing homelessness:

City with Dwellings: Community First Center (502 N. Broad St.) 2pm – 4pm.

The Bethesda Center – Day Shelter (930 North Patterson Ave.) 6am till 7pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1806

Guilford County: Several summer cooling stations open ahead of heat wave.

Salvation Army of High Point on West Green Drive in High Point.

Department of Community Safety located at East Police Plaza (Gboro).

Interactive Resource Center (IRC) on East Washington St, Greensboro.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-opens-summer-cooling-stations-ahead-of-heat-wave/

Chick–fil-A was voted the highest in ‘customer satisfaction’ for the 11th consecutive year, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Arby’s, Panera Bread, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut were not far behind. McDonald’s scored the lowest in customer satisfaction, based on this index.

www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/fast-food-giant-maintains-iron-grip-customer-satisfaction-amid-restaurant-industry-changes

Today (June 24) marks the third anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion back to the states. After this landmark ruling, many state legislatures enacted pro-life laws.

*Here in North Carolina, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 20/SL 2023-14 in 2023. This law decreased the legal limit for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 weeks gestation, with limited exceptions. Even with these new limitations, North Carolina has the least restrictive abortion laws in the Southeast with the exception of Virginia.

Source: NC Family Policy: https://ncfamily.org/the-new-pro-life-challenge-three-years-after-the-dobbs-decision/

Salem Pregnancy is needing new and gently used children’s books.

New moms and dads are encouraged to read to their children. That’s why the need for lightly used and new children’s books for babies and toddlers up to age 5 years old. *You can drop them off at Salem Pregnancy’s location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem during business hours (which vary daily).

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9AM-5PM. Mondays + Fridays, 9AM-2PM Thursdays, 9AM-8PM

Connect with them online: www.spcclife.org

Day 12: Cease fire between Israel and Iran has collapsed overnight.

The US State Department issuing a ‘worldwide’ caution security alert for US travelers.

Latest developments: https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-iran-us-strikes-06-23-25-intl-hnk

The Winston-Salem Police Department has hired its first wellness advocate, whose duties include helping officers as well as staff cope with the stress of their jobs.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_136596ab-4fe8-48db-8813-c6d0be73e570.html

Bibles for Africa. Partner with WBFJ and Bible League International to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa by the end of June. $5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles. Call 1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

Click the link on our website…wbfj.fm today!! And thank you.

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

Traffic Alert: I-40 remains CLOSED near the North Carolina / Tennessee state line.

I-40 West is closed between Exit 20 and the Tennessee State Line due to a rockslide and flooding in Tennessee late last week. A detour is in place.

UPDATE: Transportation officials in east Tennessee stress that it may take at least two weeks to clear and repair I-40 before the road can re-open. https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/2025/06/20/i-40-closure-rockslide-mudslide-covers-highway-tennessee-north-carolina/84287690007/