Monday News for June 23, 2025

Heat Advisory for the Piedmont Triad TODAY (National Weather Service). Heat index values of 103 to 105 expected.

Stay hydrated. Limit your time in the sun during the hottest part of the day!

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting

Change air filters regularly.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out helps your house stay cooler.

Guilford County: Several summer cooling stations open ahead of heat wave.

Salvation Army of High Point on West Green Drive in High Point.

Department of Community Safety located at East Police Plaza (Gboro).

Interactive Resource Center (IRC) on East Washington St, Greensboro.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-opens-summer-cooling-stations-ahead-of-heat-wave/

Traffic Alert: I-40 WB remains CLOSED near the North Carolina / Tennessee state line.

I-40 West is closed between Exit 20 and the Tennessee State Line due to a rockslide and flooding in Tennessee late last week. A detour is in place.

UPDATE: Transportation officials in east Tennessee stress that it may take at least two weeks to clear and repair I-40 before the road can re-open.

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/2025/06/20/i-40-closure-rockslide-mudslide-covers-highway-tennessee-north-carolina/84287690007/

Day 11: Israel – Iran conflict in the Middle East…

Both countries have continued to trade missile strikes overnight.

“Operation Midnight Hammer”, the largest B-2 bomber strike in U.S. history, struck three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday. On Sunday, the US State Department issued a ‘worldwide’ caution security alert after the US B-2 bomber attacks on Iran.

Latest developments: https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-iran-us-strikes-06-23-25-intl-hnk

https://cbn.com/news/israel/pivot-history-us-attacks-iran-nuclear-sites-alter-middle-east-trump-hints-regime-change

At the Box Office. The live-action remake of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ dominating the box office for a second straight weekend. Disney’s ‘Elio’ (L-EE-O) settling for #3, the lowest opening weekend ever for a Pixar film.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/06/22/elio-has-worst-opening-weekend-ever-for-a-disney-pixar-movie/

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 23, 2025

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm 7:30pm

Trinity United Methodist Church in King = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Extreme Heat Watch has been posted by the National Weather Service for the Piedmont Triad for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Dangerous conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110 possible.

Take extra precautions when outside.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Thunderstruck: The Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first NBA title since moving from Seattle, topping Indiana (103-91) in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last night.

https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/nba-finals-game-7-pacers-thunder-spt

LSU sweeps Coastal Carolina in College World Series to win national championship.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/22/sport/lsu-wins-college-world-series-coastal-carolina-spt?

Mass shooting avoided. Police are praising the heroics of (trained) church staff in preventing a potential mass shooting at a Detroit area church on Sunday.

CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan was holding a special vacation Bible school service when police say a lone gunman, driving recklessly near the church, got out of his vehicle wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle and a handgun, and began firing as he approached the church building. The 31-year-old gunman was killed at the scene. One church member was injured in the altercation.

https://cbn.com/…/police-praise-heroic-church-members…

Colossians 1:18-20 The Message reminds us that Jesus holds it ALL together…

“For everything, absolutely everything, above and below, visible and invisible, rank after rank after rank of angels—everything got started in him and finds its purpose in him. (Jesus) was there before any of it came into existence and holds it all together right up to this moment.

(Jesus) was supreme in the beginning and—leading the resurrection parade—he is supreme in the end.

Not only that, but all the broken and dislocated pieces of the universe—people and things, animals and atoms—get properly fixed and fit together in vibrant harmonies, all because of his death, his blood that poured down from the cross”