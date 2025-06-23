WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
June 23, 2025

TIPS: Staying Cool during Extreme Heat

 

Limit strenuous physical activity, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Eat lighter meals, as heavy meals can increase body heat.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses and take appropriate action.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a car, as temperatures can rise quickly.

 

Hydration:

Drink water frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Consider electrolyte drinks to replenish what you lose through sweat, especially during physical activity.

Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can dehydrate you.

 

Clothing and Environment:

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help reflect sunlight and allow air circulation.

Seek shade when outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day (usually midday).

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces or use fans to create a breeze.

If you don’t have AC, consider using a fan to circulate air and create a cooling effect.

 

Cooling Techniques:

Close curtains or blinds to block out sunlight and heat during the day.

Utilize exhaust fans to vent out hot air and draw in cooler air.

Consider using a spray bottle with water to mist yourself and cool down.

Apply cool, damp cloths to your neck, wrists, or forehead

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Freeze your sheets before bed to help cool down your sleeping space.

 

 

