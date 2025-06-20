Friday June 20th News

Yesterday’s Storms in the area downed a huge number of trees, damaging numerous vehicles and causing power outages, including traffic light outages of which some are still out this morning. Remember to treat all areas where traffic lights are out as a Four Way Stop.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/power-outages-winston-salem-forsyth-county-weather/65117334

Summer Officially begins Today—or Actually Tonight—at 10:42pm (Summer Solstice). – While it has certainly Felt like it was Already Summer, the Sun Rose at 6:04 this morning, and will Set at 8:41 Tonight… That’s 9 Hours and 37 Minutes of Daytime! – Starting tomorrow, the clock begins to Roll Back again. Enjoy your Summer!

It’s Day 8 of the Israel / Iran Conflict. The main hospital in southern Israel that was hit by a missile early Thursday, indeed caused “extensive damage.” But an updated report shows that there were 240 non-serious injuries. Continue to Pray for Peace in the Middle East. https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-iran-war-latest-06-19-2025-14b868f4514a7c337d5b9859de130bf0

FRIENDLY REMINDER: I-40 is closed at the Tennessee-North Carolina border due to a rockslide and flooding. The closure is impacting both I-40 and nearby Waterville Road. A major rockslide and flooding occurred around mile marker 450 in Tennessee, just west of the state line. There is no current timeline for reopening the highway. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/possible-landslide-forces-closure-i-40-near-nc-tennessee-state-line/NN5FKLV4TBCRVE7TDYVSR27OD4/

The Missions of Mercy FREE Dental Clinic at Elkin High School takes place Today and Tomorrow, offering ‘Select’ Dental Services to Adults on a First Come First Served basis. No pre-registration is required. Find More Details on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://ncdentalfoundation.org/events/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 88

Tonight: Mostly Clear … High 66

Saturday: Sunny … High 92

Sunday: Sunny … High 95