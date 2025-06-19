Thursday June 19th News

IT’S JUNETEENTH – and it is a Federal Holiday which means City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed Today and the U.S. Postal Service, most banks will be closed. https://www.wxii12.com/article/juneteenth-celebrations-start-today-triad-cultural-arts/65099833

Summer Officially begins Tomorrow (Friday, June 20th at 10:42pm)

Stay hydrated! Limit your time in the sun during the hottest part of the day!

Protect your skin while outside this Summer. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside and it’s best to Re-apply every two hours.

It’s Day 7 of the Israel / Iran Conflict. The main hospital in southern Israel was hit by a missile early Today, wounding people and causing “extensive damage” but no serious injuries. Continue to Pray for Peace in the Middle East.

https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-iran-war-latest-06-19-2025-14b868f4514a7c337d5b9859de130bf0

REMINDER: Traffic on Interstate 40 is still being diverted due to flooding and a possible rockslide.

Lowes Foods on Reynolda Road is CLOSING in early July after opting not to renew its lease at that location. Lowes is working to transfer employees to other locations in the Triad. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/

Missions of Mercy FREE Dental Clinic is coming to Elkin High School this Friday and Saturday (June 20th-21st) offering ‘Select’ Dental Services to Adults on a First Come First Served basis. No pre-registration is required. NOTE: Volunteers are needed for setup Today and to assist with patient care on Friday and Saturday. It is Sponsored by North Carolina Dental Society Foundation ‘Missions of Mercy’. Details on the News Blog: https://ncdentalfoundation.org/events/

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a Real Thing—and North Carolina FBI Agents say the bad guys are using it to scam you and keep the cops away.

E2EE is a “Security” measure that ensures that only the sender and intended recipient can access a message’s content, even if it’s intercepted during transmission. It works by encrypting the data on the sender’s device and decrypting it only on the recipient’s device, preventing unauthorized access by third parties, including the service provider and the Police. Best Advice—When in Doubt—Toss It OUT! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-fbi-agents-warn-scammers-are-using-end-to-end-encryption-against-you-law-enforcement-cant-get-access-to-messages-hunt-down-scammers-kent-meeker/83-fbc8211f-d157-4fbf-b5c1-22a40f77c126

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives for Today

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street = 9am – 1:30pm

Memorial UMC, Randolph Street in Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Shiloh Church on Hwy 150 in Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy Family Friendly Movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

Local Regal location in High Point and Greensboro.

https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express