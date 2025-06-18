WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 18, 2025

“Is your Foundation Cracked?” The first time I saw that Billboard on highway 52, I laughed out loud. But after 20 more drive-bys, I think it’s time  to talk about it. 😊

 

I know it’s all about my little brick house, but I really did think about my spiritual house when I saw the sign. I thought, “Lord, you are my foundation and I know you are not susceptible to any weakness.” But in my heart I heard, “John, I am your BEDROCK. You have built a foundation and then a spiritual house on me.” “MY PART, is perfect, but you must be careful to maintain your part.”

 

The foundation is often below ground level and small breaks don’t really show up. You often have to do an inspection before or after the earthquake! We notice the paint fading on the walls but usually miss out on the stuff upstairs.

 

I have often thought of how sudden disaster hits our lives without warning. Now, I wonder, if we had done a little more inspection, could we have avoided some of it. I am not talking about natural disasters, but the other stuff. The Father doesn’t always send us a Billboard, but He does speak through his Word and other people.

 

Thanks for listening,

 

Papa John

 

P.S.

I repeat: “The Father doesn’t always send us a Billboard, but He does speak through his Word and other people.”

I add: for stubborn believers, He sometimes uses the Balaam Method. Anybody still with me?

