Juneteenth (June 19) in the Triad
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021. https://www.history.com/articles/what-is-juneteenth
NOTE: City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed on Thursday because of the Juneteenth holiday. The U.S. Postal Service, most banks, and the stock market will be closed.
Winston Salem City Offices
Lexington City offices closed.
City of Greensboro offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19
There will be no trash or recycling collections.
The Greensboro Public Library system, the Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Cultural Center will all be closed on June 19.
High Point City Offices Closed.
Events in Davidson County
