Juneteenth (June 19) in the Triad

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021. https://www.history.com/articles/what-is-juneteenth

NOTE: City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed on Thursday because of the Juneteenth holiday. The U.S. Postal Service, most banks, and the stock market will be closed.

Winston Salem City Offices

https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1801

Lexington City offices closed.

https://www.lexingtonnc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12800/19?curdate=6-9-2025

City of Greensboro offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19

There will be no trash or recycling collections.

The Greensboro Public Library system, the Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Cultural Center will all be closed on June 19.

https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/city-of-greensboro-closes-down-to-celebrate-juneteenth/#.

High Point City Offices Closed.

https://www.highpointnc.gov/2530/Juneteenth-Day

Events in Davidson County

