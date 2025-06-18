WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Water 101 with Gale Ketteler

Water 101 with Gale Ketteler

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2025

Experts say that humans are made up of 70% water.

We all need water to survive. But clean water is the key to being healthy.

 

Water 101

Gale Ketteler is the Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Utilities

Gale sat down with Verne (WBFJ radio) to help us understand about the high quality of our tap water in Forsyth County thanks to the Yadkin River, Salem Lake and highly trained techs!

Listen to our extended interview…

 

EPA: Water Quality Report

Drinking water in WS/FC is ranked tops in the state!   For more than 20 years, tap water (drinking water) in Forsyth county has met or surpassed all state and federal standards. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1767

 

WaterSavvy meter installations are nearly complete.

Now we are measuring every drop.  3-minute video covers it all! https://cityofws.org/watersavvy

Remember to only flush the 4 P’s.

Get the Lead Out https://cityofws.org/pipes

 

Lots more videos here, including Water Scams and the virtual plant tours.                                                                  https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrCzyhsoAW_CMThTrodKduQcV5vrhJdTW

“Can the Grease”. NO WIPES!  Grease and wipes are the most preventable causes of sewer backups and overflows. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=311

 

From those new Digital Water Meters “water savvy” to filling your pool at a cheaper rate for the summer!                                                              Interesting information at wsfcutilities.org

Text: (855) 481-LINK (5465)
Email: CityLink@CityOfWS.org
Call: 311 or (336) 727-8000

 

Bottled water vs Tap water: Over half (64%) of the bottled water sold in the US is actually sourced from municipal tap water, according to an extensive study from Environmental Working Group. Basically, most of us are paying a premium for water that they could easily obtain from their kitchen sink.  https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 18, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 18, 2025

Juneteenth (June 19) in the Triad

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2025

Local Flavors Summer Concert Series

wdecker_wbfj
June 18, 2025

Wednesday News for June 18, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2025

FREE Dental Clinic in Elkin, June 20 + 21

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.