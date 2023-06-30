Breaking News: The latest US Supreme Court rulings…

US Supreme Court rulings Friday morning…

In one of the most anticipated decisions of its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s sweeping ‘student debt relief plan’ that would have eliminated some or all federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

*Regardless of the court’s decision, payments are coming due for borrowers. Student loan interest begins accruing on Sept. 1 and payments resume in October.

The U.S. Supreme Court: A Colorado graphic designer who wants to make wedding websites does not have to create them for same-sex marriages, in a landmark decision for First Amendment rights. In a 6-3 decision issued Friday, the high court ruled in favor of artist Lorie Smith, who sued the state over its anti-discrimination law that prohibited businesses providing sales or other accommodations to the public from denying service based on a customer’s sexual orientation.

US Supreme Court rulings from Thursday…

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations, basing its ruling on the case of a Christian mailman in Pennsylvania who requested NOT to work on Sundays due to his religious convictions. In a unanimous decision, the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless their employers show that doing so would result in “substantial increased costs” to the business. www2.cbn.com/news/us/landmark-victory-supreme-court-backs-religious-workers-case-christian-mailman

The Supreme Court also ruled against affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday, saying race cannot be used to decide which students are admitted and which ones are denied access. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority saying that the two programs violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.

