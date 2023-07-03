Monday News for July 03, 2023

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ start TODAY (July 3) and continue thru August 11 https://www.almanac.com/content/what-are-dog-days-summer

Summertime forecast: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms…High 93. Heat Index / Feel like temperature = 100 degrees this afternoon

Conversation: “What makes July 4th extra special to you?”

Tonight’s full moon – known as the ‘Buck Moon’ – is also the first of four supermoons this summer!

Expect those supermoons on August 1, August 30 and September 23.

https://www.space.com/july-full-buck-moon-supermoons-summer?

At the Box Office. Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – the final installment with Harrison Ford- lassoed the top spot at the movies over the weekend. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” remained in second place and Pixar’s “Elemental” No. 3 in theaters.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Inflation? A portion of your Fourth of July cookout will be a little more affordable this year, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation. Hamburger buns, beef and potato salad will cost more while chicken, lemonade and chocolate chip cookies are a little cheaper.

*Overall, the cost of your 4th cookout will be 14% higher than two years ago. Ouch! https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/27/business/fourth-of-july-cookout-american-farm-bureau/index.html

CDC: Summertime Food Safety

Wash your hands before and after handling food (especially raw meats).

Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to a safe internal temperature.

Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.

(Within 1 hour if outside above 90° degrees)

Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out.

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/bbq-iq.html

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Protect your skin while outside this summer (and pre-summer)

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Find out more about a cool APP that compares sunscreens (and much more)

Source: Environmental Working Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Check out the BEST tested sunscreens for 2023 from the experts at Good Housekeeping, on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g1288/best-sunscreens/

Did you know: The first official Independence Day observance in America took place at Old Salem – on Salem Square – in 1783.

The Moravian settlers filled the day with religious celebrations and music.

Schedules for Tuesday (July 4th) – Closings…

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices

All state offices. All federal offices will be closed on Tuesday.

*Tuesday garbage will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday collected Thursday, Thursday collected Friday, and Friday will be collected on July 10.

Monday recycling will be on a normal schedule. Tuesday through Thursday recycling will be postponed one day. Friday recycling will be picked up July 8.

Monday yard-waste carts collections will be on a normal schedule.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Forum 52 and Overdale Road yard waste facilities and the 3RC EnviroStation all will be closed. www.journalnow.com

Local baseball action. The Disco Turkeys won a slugfest 23-10 over the Uwharrie Wampus Cats during Sunday’s historic matchup – playing the first organized baseball game at Bowman Gray stadium in Winston-Salem – normally where racing happens during the summer and WSSU football games happen each Fall.

TONIGHT (July 3) at 6:30pm vs the Uwharrie Wampus Cats

Tuesday (July 4) at 6:30pm vs the Winston-Salem Moravians 😊

Details and ticket info at https://www.discoturkeys.com/

The Lidl location in Thomasville is closing July 16? The reason: ‘Underperforming’.

The location wasn’t making enough money, according to a spokesperson with the company. *All employees have been offered positions at other Lidl locations.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lidl-closing-in-thomasville-north-carolina/

Carowinds has closed the Fury 325 rollercoaster after a crack was discovered in a steel support pillar on Friday. “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection. The ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” the park said in an email on Sunday. https://www.npr.org/2023/07/02/1185717530/roller-coaster-crack-carowinds-north-carolina

Wanna see the Budweiser Clydesdales? The Clydesdales will visit the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ on Tuesday, July 4th in downtown Greensboro.

The Clydesdales will visit the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday, July 5 (from 6pm til 8pm) at Truist Stadium.

NOTE: The visit of the famous horses celebrates the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders scholarships toward educational opportunities.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/budweiser-clydesdales-are-scheduled-to-visit-the-winston-salem-dash-game-on-wednesday-july-5/

Grilling 101: The #1 mistake people make when grilling? Too many turns of your hamburgers, steaks, chicken. For example: Place a raw hamburger on a hot grill, leave to cook a few minutes. Then flip to desired temperature. Do not overcook!

Also, use a grilling thermometer. Studies show that checking the color of the food isn’t an accurate way to tell if your food is cooked through. –Chef Al Romano., Professor of Culinary Arts + Hospitality Management at GTCC.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/summer-food-safety-grilling-101/83-3320c055-2741-4d36-8cff-ba17e004025e