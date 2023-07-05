Wednesday News for July 05, 2023

Dog Days of Summer began on Monday (July 3) and continue thru August 11. https://www.almanac.com/content/what-are-dog-days-summer

Hottest global temperature on record? On Monday, the average global temperature reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit – the highest global temperature recorded since records began roughly 143 years ago. On Tuesday, we hit another global record! Researchers suggest the arrival of El Niño, which has a warming effect, is layered on top of climate change- that’s fueling global warming? Source: National Weather Service via US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/05/world/hottest-day-world-climate-el-nino-intl/index.html

FRESH. Starting Wednesday, Subway will begin ‘freshly slice their deli meat’ – a major shift from Subway’s previous method of slicing meat at its factories and delivering it to stores. Around 80% of Subway locations will display their $6,000 dollar ‘slicers’ prominently near the deli counter, with most of the meat – including turkey, pepperoni, roast beef, ham and salami – sliced several times a day,

Subway is up for sale, so expect an ‘major announcement’ later this summer??

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/05/business/subway-sliced-meat/index.html

Down but not out? The owner of (the) Winston Cup Museum has agreed to a 60-day shutdown of its downtown Winston-Salem venue and its traveling exhibition in response to a preliminary injunction motion by ITG Brands LLC, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. What’s happening? At dispute is which group owns the rights to the museum’s Winston-branded, NASCAR collection. The owner has been hit with 3 lawsuits. The previous two lawsuits were dismissed in District Court.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-cup-museum-closing-for-60-days-as-part-of-legal-dispute/article

Beach safety. The Oak Island Fire Department posting on Monday that a ‘purple flag warning’ remains in place due to reports of man o’ war ‘stings’.

Sunset Beach and Surf City reported numerous man o’ war sightings last week.

*The stings are rarely deadly – but can be very painful.

https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/beach-information/beach-safety/

Elevation Church, based in Matthews, has left the Southern Baptist Convention.

In a press release, Elevation said its departure was “effective immediately.”

At their annual meeting in June, the S-B-C took a preliminary vote to amend its constitution to require participating churches to have only men – as pastor or elder.

The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant and second-largest Christian denomination. https://journalnow.com/news/local/elevation-church-leaves-southern-baptist-convention/article

COVID cases on the increase in the Triad? Area health professionals are seeing more people testing positive for Covid this summer. Common symptoms: Fever, body aches, congestion, coughing, and fatigue. But diagnosis (without a Covid test) could be difficult because symptoms are similar to flu, allergies and even the common cold!!

If you’ve tested positive for COVID, the CDC protocol is to quarantine for five days, then mask up five more days after that.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/summer-activities-fueling-covid/83-

CDC: Summertime Food Safety

Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.

Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out.

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/bbq-iq.html

Wanna see the Budweiser Clydesdales? The Clydesdales will visit the Winston-Salem Dash this evening (July 5) from 6pm til 8pm at Truist Stadium.

NOTE: The visit of the famous horses celebrates the work of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders scholarships toward educational opportunities.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/budweiser-clydesdales-are-scheduled-to-visit-the-winston-salem-dash-game-on-wednesday-july-5/

At the Box Office. Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – the final installment with Harrison Ford- lassoed the top spot at the movies over the extended holiday weekend. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” remained in second place and Pixar’s “Elemental” No. 3 in theaters.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

The Lidl location in Thomasville is closing July 16. The reason: ‘Underperforming’. The location wasn’t making enough money, according to a spokesperson with the company. *All employees have been offered positions at other Lidl locations.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lidl-closing-in-thomasville-north-carolina/

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Clark Howard: How long should my appliances last?

*The average refrigerator lasts 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

How to increase its lifespan: Regularly vacuum the coils to help extend the life of your fridge.

*Your dryer should last you about 10-13 years, says Sears Home Services.

How to increase its lifespan: Try not to stuff too many clothes into your dryer. Also, make sure you regularly clean the lint screen.

*Clothes washers should last an average of 11 years (Department of Energy).

*Dishwasher should last you from 10 to 13 years (Sears Home Services).

NOTE: When you’re shopping for home appliances, Energy Star-labeled products exceed the federal government’s minimum standards for efficiency and quality.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/heres-how-long-your-home-appliances-should-last/