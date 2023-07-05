WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 5, 2023

It’s hot outside!

No, really.  The temperature (and humidity) has jumped up.  It’s officially summer.

Enter the “Dog Days of Summer”.

Traditionally referring to a period of ‘particularly hot and humid weather occurring during the summer months of July and August in the Northern Hemisphere’. .According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, in ancient Greece and Rome, the Dog Days were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat!

Ever heard of Sirius, the Dog Star? Even the name “Sirius” stems from the Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

 

Yet, the Bible frequently describes summer as a ‘season of growth’. A season of blessings, fruitful harvests and God’s abundance. Spiritual summer describes a period of time for our own spiritual growth and the production of spiritual fruit.

 

“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me, you can do nothing.” John 15:5.

 

As Christians, we really need to stay close to Him, in all seasons of life. In our spiritual summer, the God of the Harvest offers the nourishment to help make us fruitful, promote the greatest growth, and strengthen us to be the most productive for Him.  Isn’t it refreshing that even in the Dog Days of Summer that the fruit of the Spirit found in Galatians 5 – ‘love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law’.- is always in season.

-verne

Source: https://busyblessedwomen.com/the-meaning-of-summer-season/

