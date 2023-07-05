WHAT'S NEW
Clark Howard: How long should my appliances last?

wbfj-verne
July 5, 2023

Clark Howard: How long should my appliances last?

*The average refrigerator lasts 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. How to increase its lifespan: Regularly vacuum the coils to help extend the life of your fridge.

*Your dryer should last you about 10-13 years, says Sears Home Services. How to increase its lifespan: Try not to stuff too many clothes into your dryer. Also, make sure you regularly clean the lint screen.

*Clothes washers should last an average of 11 years (Department of Energy).

*Dishwasher should last you from 10 to 13 years (Sears Home Services).

NOTE: When you’re shopping for home appliances, Energy Star-labeled products exceed the federal government’s minimum standards for efficiency and quality.

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/heres-how-long-your-home-appliances-should-last/

 

 

