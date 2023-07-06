Thursday News for July 06, 2023

Fact: Blood donations go down during the summer month!

But the need remains the same (or goes up).

If you can donate blood, please do!

For a limited time (through July 16), get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice!

Plus a cool summer ‘tote bag’.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation requirements…

Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

‘Jesus Revolution’ continues. This past weekend’s SoCal Harvest Crusade led by Pastor Greg Laurie saw thousands give their lives to Jesus over the two-night event held at the Honda Center in southern California. The arena was packed with 16,000 people and more than 47,000 viewed the crusade online. Christian music artists Michael W. Smith, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham provided the worship.

NOTE: Harvest Christian Fellowship will host a “Jesus Revolution” church-wide baptism this Saturday (July8) at Pirates Cove in Corona Del Mar, California.

*If you have watched ‘the Jesus Revolution’ movie, you will understand the location!

Pastor Greg Laurie shared on social media, “The immense response from individuals desiring to be baptized is genuinely remarkable! It’s a clear testament to the revival that is happening in individual hearts and minds…”

https://www.faithwire.com/2023/07/03/taste-of-heaven-thousands-pack-honda-center-for-socal-harvest-crusade/

Surprise #1 at the Box Office on Tuesday!

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” grossed over $14 million dollars in box office sales on Tuesday, July 4- its opening day! “Sound of Freedom” outperformed Disney’s 5th ‘Indiana Jones“ film, Pixar’s “Elemental” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”!!

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a powerful faith-based film about the remarkable journey of a former Homeland Security agent (Tim Ballard played by Jim Caviezel), who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Locations and showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)…

https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom?zip=27101&date=2023-07-06

Opening strategy for the film? Approximately $2 million of opening day sales came through Pay it Forward Tickets – a patent pending technology from Angel Studios that empowers moviegoers to purchase tickets for other people whom they want to see a particular film.

NOTE: Director Alejandro Monteverde (mostly known for the pro-life film “Unplanned”) shot “Sound of Freedom” in 2018. The film was originally produced by Fox, and later ‘canned’ by Disney. Angel Studios jumped on the film after Disney tried to nix it.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/sound-freedom-film-rated-no-1-movie-america-truly-awe-inspiring

Transition of services completed…

Effective July 1, the Kernersville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) has become the primary provider of fire, medical, and rescue response services to the citizens of the Colfax Fire Protection District. The Colfax Fire Department officially ‘disbanded’ after 65 years last Friday, June 30. Colfax Fire Department was officially ‘chartered’ in 1958. ‘Over four hundred and seventy-five members have had the honor and privilege to serve the citizens of these great communities’. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064892372675

META, Zuckerberg (founder of Facebook) launches new service to rival Twitter.

The app called ‘Threads’ is live, and +30 million users have signed up in less than 24-hours., On Threads you can post text, images, and short videos, as well as like, reply, comment, and share posts by other users. ‘Threads’ was developed by the Instagram team. https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/threads-hits-30-million-users-a-day-after-launch-putting-musks-twitter-on-notice-150826618.html?

NerdWallet: What to buy in July (and save)

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-july

Patriotic items

Summer apparel

Amazon Prime day(s) coming up July 11-12 (next Tuesday + Wednesday)

National Ice Cream Day (July 16) 😊

Wait to buy…

Indoor furniture

Lawn mowers