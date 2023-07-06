Blood donors needed…

Fact: Blood donations go down during the summer months! But the need remains the same (or goes up).

If you can donate blood, please do! For a limited time (through July 16), get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice! Plus a cool summer ‘tote bag’. *Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation requirements include… Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Preparing for blood donation…

*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.

*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.

*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.

*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate.