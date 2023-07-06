WHAT'S NEW
‘Sound of Freedom’, faith-based film tops at Box office

July 6, 2023

Surprise #1 at the Box Office!

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” grossed over $14 million dollars in box office sales on Tuesday, July 4- its opening day!  “Sound of Freedom” outperformed Disney’s 5th ‘Indiana Jones“ film, Pixar’s “Elemental” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”!!

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a powerful faith-based film about the remarkable journey of a former Homeland Security agent (Tim Ballard played by Jim Caviezel), who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

Locations and showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)…

Opening strategy for the film?  Approximately $2 million of opening day sales came through Pay it Forward Tickets – a patent pending technology from Angel Studios that empowers moviegoers to purchase tickets for other people whom they want to see a particular film.

NOTE: Director Alejandro Monteverde (mostly known for the pro-life film “Unplanned”) shot “Sound of Freedom” in 2018. The film was originally produced by Fox, and later ‘canned’ by Disney. Angel Studios jumped on the film after Disney tried to nix it.

