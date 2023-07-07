Friday News for July 07, 2023

HOT-HAZY-HUMID *Heat index values (feel like temp) = 97 to 102 this afternoon

RECALL: Honda is recalling over 100,000 vehicles including five models from 2020 to 2023 due to a ‘brake system’ issue. The recall includes certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles. Letters notifying drivers will be mailed out in August.

Owners can have their cars inspected and repaired at dealerships free of charge.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2023/07/05/honda-recall-civic-pilot-acura-mdx-ridgeline-passport/70383085007/

Lexington City Schools implements ‘clear bag policy’ for students.

School officials said the clear backpack policy which is now in effect, encourages students to limit the number of items they bring to school and promotes transparency in the contents of their bags. https://www.lexcs.org/Page/3232

A ray of Hope? The first Alzheimer’s drug clinically proven to ‘moderately slow the course of the disease’ gained full approval from the FDA on Thursday.

The Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (la-KIM-be) targets a type of protein in the brain called beta-amyloid (beta AM-ah-LOID), long thought by researchers to be one of the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

About 6.7 million adults ages 65 and older in the US have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/06/health/leqembi-alzheimers-fda-approval-medicare/index.html

Good News: Egg prices continue to come down.

The price index for eggs dropped 13% between April and May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale egg prices are projected to fall 26% by the end of the year! This is a welcome shift, with egg prices have skyrocket in recent months.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/egg-drop-prices-plummet-to-april-2022-levels

Low. Low. Low. Findings from a recent Gallup survey: public confidence has fallen to the lowest level in ’16 major US institutions’ including the presidency, the Supreme Court, police, and organized religion. Only four institutions have a confidence score significantly abo

ve their historical low: the military, small business, organized labor and banks. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/latest-gallup-survey-shows-confidence-americas-institutions-record-low

Where should our hope come from? Hebrew 13:8 proclaims that

“Jesus Christ never changes! He is the same yesterday, today, and forever”

Fact: Blood donations go down during the summer, but the need remains!

If you can donate blood, please do so!

For a limited time (through July 16), get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice!

Plus, get a cool summer ‘tote bag’.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation requirements…

Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” grossed over $14 million dollars during its opening day on Tuesday (July 4). “Sound of Freedom” outperforming Disney’s 5th ‘Indiana Jones“ film, Pixar’s “Elemental” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”!!

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a powerful faith-based film about the remarkable journey of a former Homeland Security agent (Tim Ballard played by Jim Caviezel), who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a brutal film to watch.

But it also might be the most important movie you see this year…

*The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Review from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In (slight spoiler alert)

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/sound-of-freedom-2023/

Check out the News Blog for showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)

https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom?zip=27101&date=2023-07-06

Exciting news for fans of “The Chronicles of Narnia”! Netflix will soon begin ‘development’ on two movies based on the C. S. Lewis book series.

*You may remember, back in 2005, Walden Media scored big with a film adaptation of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, ‘Prince Caspian (2008), and then with the release of ‘The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’ (2010). There were plans for a fourth movie, The Silver Chair, but Walden Media let its rights to the Chronicles of Narnia lapse in 2018. Netflix took the opportunity to acquire the rights to the series.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/2-new-chronicles-narnia-movies-finally-get-green-light

‘Jesus Revolution’ Harvest Christian Fellowship led by Pastor Greg Laurie is hosting a “Jesus Revolution” church-wide baptism this Saturday (July 8) at Pirates Cove in Corona Del Mar, California.

*If you have watched ‘the Jesus Revolution’ movie, you will understand the location!

Pastor Greg Laurie shared on social media, “The immense response from individuals desiring to be baptized is genuinely remarkable! It’s a clear testament to the revival that is happening in individual hearts and minds…”

https://www.faithwire.com/2023/07/03/taste-of-heaven-thousands-pack-honda-center-for-socal-harvest-crusade/