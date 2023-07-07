SUN@5: July 09, 2023

Summer is a great time to explore the great outdoors with family and friends.

Dr Chris Ohl, an Infectious Diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine, encourages us to enjoy summer while staying ‘safe’.

From water to the woods. Backyards to the beach.

Dr Ohl shares valuable information and tips on being prepared in dealing with ticks, mosquitoes, jellyfish and water borne illnesses.

CDC: Tips for a healthy summer https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/resources/infographic/healthy-summer.htm

5 Simple Summer Safety Tips https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/5-simple-summer-safety-tips

Plus…

Michael Cochren (Cochren & Company)

We re-vist our conversation with Michael Cochren…

New project. New music. Celebrating the DIVERSITY in Christian music. The importance of Church and some advice for local worship leaders.

Catch Cochren & Co. at New Lebanon Church in Reidsville on Sunday, July 16 (5pm). Special guest Scott Johnson. Ticket info at https://www.cochrenmusic.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 09, 2023)