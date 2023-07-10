Monday News for July 10, 2023

Reminder: Amazon Prime day(s) coming up Tuesday + Wednesday (July 11-12)

Update (9am): Around 600 homes without power this morning in Guildford county after severe storms rumbled through the Triad Sunday morning.

Clemson University is banning TikTok from its ‘campus networks’ – both wired and WiFi – starting this week (July 10). Students and staff will still be able to access the application on their private carrier data networks. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster banned TikTok on all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration last year. Source: WSPA

https://myfox8.com/news/south-carolina/tiktok-set-to-be-banned-on-clemson-networks/

At the Box Office. Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” settles at #3 in theaters nationwide in its opening weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

‘Sound of Freedom’ is a powerful faith-based film about the remarkable journey of a former Homeland Security agent (Tim Ballard played by Jim Caviezel), who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

*The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Review from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In (slight spoiler alert)

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/sound-of-freedom-2023/

Check out the News Blog for showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)

https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom?zip=27101&date=2023-07-06

‘Revival’ across America continues…

Update: Harvest Church and Pastor Greg Laurie held a massive water baptism event this weekend at Pirates Cove in Corona Del Mar, California. Over 4,000 individuals came forward to be baptized. Pirates Cove Beach is the location of the Jesus Movement baptisms of the 1970s. FYI: During last week’s SoCal Harvest Crusade, over 6,000 individuals came forward to make decisions to follow Jesus Christ,

https://www2.cbn.com/news/cwn/major-sign-revival-greg-laurie-harvest-christian-fellowship-baptize-4500-souls-pirates

UPDATE: The faith-based film “Jesus Revolution” is coming to Netflix on July 31

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/jesus-revolution-coming-netflix-pray-god-uses-it-touch-lives

Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder selected in first round – seventh pick overall – by the Cincinnati Reds. Lowder becomes the 4th Wake Forest pitcher to be taken in the 1st round since 2018, the most of any school in that span according to the ACC Network.

RECALL: Honda is recalling over 100,000 vehicles including five models from 2020 to 2023 due to a ‘brake system’ issue. The recall includes certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles. Letters notifying drivers will be mailed out in August. www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2023/07/05/honda-recall-civic-pilot-acura-mdx-ridgeline-passport/70383085007/

Silver Alert still active for Barbara Jean Osborne (as of .

The 84-year-old was last seen leaving her home Windmere Drive in Winston Salem. She’s likely traveling alone in a Gold, 2007 4-door Toyota Camry. Anyone with information should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (704) 677-9252. https://nccmp.ncdps.gov/Alerts/Announcement/10609

“I want to give someone else hope, because hearing that bell ring on my first day of chemo gave me hope.” Danny “Chocolate” Myers, the famed RCR gas man of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., thanked his Duke medical team after ringing the victory bell last week (Thursday, July 7). The bell ringing marked the end of his chemotherapy treatments for mantle cell lymphoma. According to Fox 8, Myers was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma back in January, and is now in clinical remission. There is no ‘cure’ but with a clinical trial drug it is treatable.

“I hope to see you all again…just not here!” 😊

“Chocolate” Myers, thanking nurses and doctors at the end of Chemo treatments

https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-motorsports/watch-chocoalate-myers-legendary-nascar-gas-man-for-dale-earnhardt-sr-rings-the-bell-after-completing-chemo/