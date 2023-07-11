Tuesday News for July 11, 2023

Less humid today?

Today is 7/11…it’s Slurpee Day.Get a FREE small Slurpee® at participating 7-Eleven locations. https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/7-eleven-free-slurpee-day-2023/507-2502d427

Amazon Prime day(s) happening TODAY through Wednesday (July 11-12)

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/amazon-prime-day-2023-what-to-know/507

*Prime Day, Competing Sales offer early shot at Holiday Shopping

www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/prime-day-competing-sales-offer-first-shot-at-holiday-shopping

Clark Howard: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

Consumer Clark Howard takes a look at Amazon Prime’s $139 annual cost vs what you can get – and save – with Prime. Read more https://clark.com/save-money/amazon-prime/?

A new law passed in Raleigh this week will crack down on street racing (or street takeovers). Senate Bill 91 gives law enforcement specific authority to seize vehicles involved in stunt events -like takeovers. The law also makes it unlawful to take part in or coordinate one of these events. First-time offenders will be slapped with a $1,000 fine. Each additional violation within two years will be a felony. Senate Bill 91, one of 11 bills signed into law this week, kicks in December 1st.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/gov-cooper-street-takeover-bill/275

Winston-Salem: Road maintenance

Hwy 52 near University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road

Right lane closed due to concrete repair (TUE – WED from 8:30am – 5pm)

Traffic Alert: Sewer Rehabilitation continues in Winston-Salem

Lane closures at the intersection of Robinhood and Stratford roads.

Today through this Friday (July 14) from 9am to 4pm.

Source: City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or call 336-727-8000.

The YouVersion Bible App celebrates its 15th anniversary.

When the App Store launched for iPhones on July 10, 2008, users could check Facebook, chat on AOL Instant Messenger…and read the Bible.

The YouVersion Bible App, created by Life Church, was downloaded more than 83,000 times over the first weekend back in 2008, surpassing expectations.

https://research.lifeway.com/2023/07/10/youversion-bible-app-marks-15th-anniversary/?

*In 2008, the biblical text was available in two languages. Currently, readers can access the Bible in 2,000 languages in the app.

In the next 10 years, YouVersion hopes to have at least some portion of the text available in all of the more than 7,000 languages spoken.

*The most popular verse clicked on the YouVersion Bible App?

Isaiah 41:10 “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with my righteous right hand” (CSB). Those encouraging words from the prophet Isaiah have topped YouVersion’s annual list of popular verses four times, including in 2022.

*The YouVersion Bible App has been installed more than 575 million times, since 2008.

https://research.lifeway.com/2023/07/10/youversion-bible-app-marks-15th-anniversary/?

Regent University has a new Chancellor.

Gordon Robertson (son of the late Pat Robertson) has been appointed Chancellor of Regent University in Virginia. Gordon Robertson will continue to serve as President and CEO of The Christian Broadcasting Network and as President of Operation Blessing. *Pat Robertson, who founded CBN and Regent University, passed away June 8.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/gordon-robertson-appointed-chancellor-regent-university?

Vandalism on the rise at area city parks.

According to Fox 8, several Winston-Salem city parks, including Winston Water Works, the Quarry at Grant Park and Miller Park, have been severely damaged – graffiti on walls, even stolen concessions – costing tens of thousands of dollars.

(Pray for those who do wrong, that they will have a change of heart!)

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-officials-concerned-with-park-vandalism/

(Tuesday) Silver Alert still active for Barbara Jean Osborne

The 84-year-old was last seen leaving her home Windmere Drive in Winston Salem. She’s likely traveling alone in a Gold, 2007 4-door Toyota Camry. Anyone with information should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (704) 677-9252. https://nccmp.ncdps.gov/Alerts/Announcement/10609

Good News: The faith-based film “Jesus Revolution” is coming to Netflix July 31.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/jesus-revolution-coming-netflix-pray-god-uses-it-touch-lives

Update: Faith-based thriller “Sound of Freedom” has officially sealed its place as the unlikely Box Office ‘hit of the summer’ scoring $40 million dollars in its opening week. “Sound of Freedom” finished #3 at the Box Office last weekend- right behind the latest “Indiana Jones” movie. “Sound of Freedom” was the #1 film in America on July 4th.

*The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Review from Focus on the Family’s ‘Plugged In’ (slight spoiler alert)

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/sound-of-freedom-2023/

Check out the News Blog for showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)

https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom?zip=27101&date=2023-07-06