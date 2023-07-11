WHAT'S NEW
Is Amazon Prime Worth It?     

July 11, 2023

Amazon Prime day(s) happening Tuesday and Wednesday (July 11-12)    https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/amazon-prime-day-2023-what-to-know/507

 

Clark Howard: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?                        Consumer Clark Howard takes a look at Amazon Prime’s $139 annual cost vs what you can get – and save – with Prime.  Read more  https://clark.com/save-money/amazon-prime/?

 

 

*Prime Day, Competing Sales offer early shot at Holiday Shopping.   www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/prime-day-competing-sales-offer-first-shot-at-holiday-shopping

 

 

