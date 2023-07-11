YouVersion Bible App turns 15

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
July 11, 2023

When the App Store launched for iPhones on July 10, 2008, users could check Facebook, chat on AOL Instant Messenger…and read the Bible.

The YouVersion Bible App, created by Life Church, was downloaded more than 83,000 times over the first weekend back in 2008, surpassing expectations.

*In 2008, the biblical text was available in two languages. Currently, readers can access the Bible in 2,000 languages in the app.

In the next 10 years, YouVersion hopes to have at least some portion of the text available in all of the more than 7,000 languages spoken.

*The most popular verse clicked on the YouVersion Bible App?

Isaiah 41:10  “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with my righteous right hand” (CSB).  Those encouraging words from the prophet Isaiah have topped YouVersion’s annual list of popular verses four times, including in 2022.

*The YouVersion Bible App has been installed more than 575 million times, since 2008.

https://research.lifeway.com/2023/07/10/youversion-bible-app-marks-15th-anniversary/?

