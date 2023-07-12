Wednesday News for July 12, 2023

The Chick-Fil-A on Peter’s Creek Parkway will ‘re-open’ at 6am Thursday morning!

Amazon Prime Day (part 2) for Wednesday

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/amazon-prime-day-2023-what-to-know/507

Clark Howard: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

Consumer Clark Howard takes a look at Amazon Prime’s $139 annual cost vs what you can get – and save – with Prime https://clark.com/save-money/amazon-prime/?

Christmas Tree Shops are closing? After filing for bankruptcy back in May (and no new buyer), all Christmas Tree Shops are CLOSING by the end of August – including the location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. All sales are final.

And if you have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card, they will be honored through July 20th.

BTW: Christmas Tree Shops first started on Cape Cod in the 1950s.

Bed Bath & Beyond sold Christmas Tree Shops in 2020.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/store-hacks/christmas-tree-shops-bankruptcy

Record flooding in the Northeast

Vermont residents have been hardest hit. Floodwaters are slowly receding in towns there after a storm delivered two months of rain – in just two days this week. Bad news: More rain is expected to return to New England later this week. Good News: Swift Water Rescue Teams from Charlotte and the Triad are assisting in Vermont.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-fire-crews-called-to-help-with-flooding-in-vermont/83

Republican lawmakers in Iowa passed a bill Tuesday that would ban most abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy. CBN News

TODAY’S NUMBER = $17.5 billion dollars

That’s how much California has spent over the last four years combatting homelessness. But, that state’s homeless population continues to grow!

Experts say getting people into permanent housing — not just off the street — needs to be the focus to see sustainable improvement.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/us/california-homeless-spending/index.html

International Fast Food news…

Burger King is causing a stir in Thailand with its new offering.

It’s called the “real cheeseburger,” a bun filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese (but NO burger!). In Thailand, cheese is ‘very popular’ among young customers!! BTW: Burger King’s menu in Thailand also includes salmon katsu burgers, an apparent nod to consumers’ preference for a healthy alternative to beef. https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/business/thailand-burger-king-cheeseburger-intl-hnk/index.html

SPORTS

54 players in the ACC have been picked in the Major League baseball draft.

Wake Forest leads the way with 10 players selected…

MLB: National League picks up first all-star win since 2012.

Former Health and Human Services director Dr. Mandy Cohen was sworn in as the new director of the CDC earlier in the week.

Cohen succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky who left the organization at the end of June.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/health/cdc-director-mandy-cohen/index.html

There’s still time to file a 2019 tax return?

Taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

The three-year deadline has been extended to July 17, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means taxpayers still have time to claim valuable family tax credits.

*There are an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers with unclaimed 2019 refunds.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/theres-still-time-to-file-a-2019-tax-return-and-claim-valuable-tax-credits

Traffic Alerts…

Winston-Salem: Road maintenance

Hwy 52 near University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road

Right lane closed due to concrete repair (WED from 8:30am – 5pm)

Sewer Rehabilitation continues in Winston-Salem

Lane closures at the intersection of Robinhood and Stratford roads.

Today through this Friday (July 14) from 9am to 4pm.

Source: City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or call 336-727-8000.