WBFJ Wednesday Word

“My Way”

And now the end is near, and so I face the final curtain…and much more than this, I did it my way…

Greetings all!

Many of you probably remember this song by Frank Sinatra. I imagine it’s been sung or played at many funerals over the years. I also remember it being the “theme song” for some friends and I who worked together at a local TV station in the early 90s. We all believed that this was the way to live and would also be the way to “go out….” Our way. I’ve since been shown, many times, that doing it “My Way” is not all it’s cracked up to be…and often I’ve been shown the hard way. You see, as Father God knows, I can be a very stubborn man (perhaps the understatement of the year!)

So recently, after talking to a friend and brother in Christ about some “life stuff,” I was reminded of this prayer given to me by a Christian counselor several years ago. I remember praying it every morning for the 1st 90 days that I was at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission back in 2015. Some mornings I held onto these words for dear life. I wanted to share them with you, our dear WBFJ friends:

Thomas Merton

My Lord God,

I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please You does, in fact, please You. And I hope that I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this, You will lead me by the right road, though I may know nothing about it. Therefore, will I trust You always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for You are ever with me, and You will never leave me to face my perils alone.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis