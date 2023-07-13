Thursday News for July 13, 2023

Today is National French Fry Day . Check out ‘FRY’ freebies from McDonalds, Burger King and Wendy’s and Sheetz. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/national-french-fry-day-freebies-july-13/83

*You can thank Thomas Jefferson for introducing ‘French Fries’ to America

Wild weather across America

Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Wednesday.

Extreme heat effecting millions across the nation again today.

Flood waters receding slowly in Vermont, where 2 months of rain fell in just 2 days earlier in the week. *The Weather Channel

Sad news. Darrin Hartness, a longtime Triad educator, passed away on Tuesday after a long fought battle with cancer. Hartness served as the fourth president of Davidson-Davie Community College since 2019 His entire career. Prior to serving as college president, Darrin served for 28 years in K-12 public education (as the superintendent of Davie County Schools and Mount Airy City Schools). https://www.davidsondavie.edu/hartness/

*A celebration of life service will be held this Saturday (July 15) at 10am at Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons. The family will receive friends in the church lobby following the service. https://www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com/obituaries/Darrin-L-Hartness?obId

McDonald’s is discontinuing these breakfast goodies.

Out of the McCafé bakery: apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

*Sweet treats remaining: chocolate chip cookies and those hot apple pies! 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/business/mcdonalds-mcafe-bakery-items-discontinued/index.html

In place of its synthetic turf, Chapel Hill’s Kenan Stadium is getting natural grass for the first time since 2019.

The stadium is hosting its first-ever international soccer match on July 19.

FYI: More than 1.5 million pounds of sod arrived from a farm just outside of Charlotte. It takes four months to grow before it can be harvested.

About 30 people are working to install it at Kenan Stadium.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/local-news/orange-county-news/uncs-kenan-stadium-moves-from-turf-to-natural-grass-for-chelsea-wrexham-soccer-match/

Good News: The Chick-Fil-A on Peter’s Creek Parkway is now back open after a months-long remodel.

Major Re-Paving Project continues in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Good News: Fourth Street has been re-paved!

Now, portions of Fifth Street will be CLOSED over the next 2 weeks from Research Parkway to Broad Street for re-paving. Detours will be posted.

*Third Street from Research Parkway to Patterson Ave will be closed later in the month.

*Weekly updates will be posted on the City of Winston-Salem website…

https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

Traffic Alert: Sewer Rehabilitation continues in Winston-Salem

Lane closures at the intersection of Robinhood and Stratford roads.

Today through this Friday (July 14) from 9am to 4pm.

Source: City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or call 336-727-8000.

There’s still time to file a 2019 tax return?

Monday (July 17) is the deadline to file your 2019 tax return!

Taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

The deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*There are an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers with unclaimed 2019 refunds.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/theres-still-time-to-file-a-2019-tax-return-and-claim-valuable-tax-credits

On Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Republican lawmakers grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray over allegations of politicizing the bureau and bias against conservatives. Wray, a Republican and Trump appointee, pushed back and denied that the FBI is being weaponized against the GOP.

Inflation cooled significantly last month to its slowest pace in nearly two years, giving consumers relief from rising prices and boosting chances that the federal reserve will stop raising interest rates.

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July. And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth county area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem thru July 31.

*Details and a ‘wish list’ online at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

You can make a financial donation online www.seniorservicesinc.org

(Please tease)

Joel McIver, VP for Community Engagement with Senior Services will join Wally and Verne FRIDAY morning around 8:30am…and share more about Christmas in July and how we can get involved…