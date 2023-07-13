WHAT'S NEW
S@5: Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge

July 13, 2023

Struggling with Addiction? There is HOPE.                             “You are NEVER too far gone, for God”

Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge, based in Greensboro, offers a Christ-centered faith-based solution to men (18 and older) struggling with any form of addiction. And they have a  78% success rate!  A life surrendered and transformed through Jesus makes the REAL difference! https://www.gpteenchallenge.com/

Bradley Guyn, program director with Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission and purpose of the ministry.  And its personal for Bradley who himself went through the 7 month program back in 2015.

Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July

Ways to support the ministry –                                                            Golf Tournament fundraiser (September 09)                                          ROCK the BLOCK Community event (August 19)                                  Annual fundraising Banquet (November 2)

Blessingdale’s Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday (8am – 4pm). They carry clothing, household items, and furniture. *You can also donate your gently used items.   https://www.gpteenchallenge.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 16, 2023)

