S@5: Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge

Struggling with Addiction? There is HOPE. “You are NEVER too far gone, for God”

Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge, based in Greensboro, offers a Christ-centered faith-based solution to men (18 and older) struggling with any form of addiction. And they have a 78% success rate! A life surrendered and transformed through Jesus makes the REAL difference! https://www.gpteenchallenge.com/

Bradley Guyn, program director with Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission and purpose of the ministry. And its personal for Bradley who himself went through the 7 month program back in 2015.

Listen now…

Greater Piedmont Adult & Teen Challenge is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July

Ways to support the ministry – Golf Tournament fundraiser (September 09) ROCK the BLOCK Community event (August 19) Annual fundraising Banquet (November 2)

Blessingdale’s Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday (8am – 4pm). They carry clothing, household items, and furniture. *You can also donate your gently used items. https://www.gpteenchallenge.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 16, 2023)