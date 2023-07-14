Friday News for July 14, 2023

Today is Mac and Cheese Day

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2023/07/13/national-mac-and-cheese-day-deals/70403762007/

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday this week- and we get the treat!

Get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 86 cents (BOGO-with the purchase of a dozen original glazed at regular price). www.krispykreme.com/promos/kkdbirthday.

Good news for ACC fans!

The CW Network will broadcast 13 ACC football games this Fall – as well as several men’s and women’s ACC basketball match-ups later in the season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/the-cw-network-will-air-acc-football-and-basketball-games-this-season/article

The World Health Organization has deemed the sweetener ‘aspartame’ as a “possible” cause of cancer. However, the FDA questions the evidence suggesting that the sugar substitute is safe in limited quantities. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/soda-sweetener-aspartame-now-listed-as-possible-cancer-cause-but-it-s-still-considered-safe/

Why is the Grand Strand (waters) so ‘blue’ this summer?

Maybe you have seen postings of vacationers at Myrtle Beach bragging on how ‘blue and clear’ the ocean water is close to shore! Here is what the experts are saying…

*“Our ocean and watersheds are constantly changing. With less ocean turbulence –sediment settles to the bottom – which allows for the blue color to become more vibrant.”

*“The amount of oxygen in the water also affects how things like plankton and algae grow. These organisms can alter the water’s color.

*Sunlight plays a factor as it shines through the water – and through whatever else is in the water. Some reports saying that you can see the ‘bottom of the ocean about 3-5 feet out.” YES!!! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/why-is-the-water-so-blue-in-myrtle-beach-south-carolina/83

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July? And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

*Thanks to Joel McIver (VP for Community Engagement with Senior Services) stopping by the WBFJ studios (this morning) sharing more about the donation event!

Marie Erickson loves the outdoors. And she loves yard work!

So for her 97th birthday, Marie decided to ‘treat’ herself with something that she’s always wanted – a top-of-the-line John Deere lawn tractor. Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch Massachusetts widow always had a love for yard work. So, Marie saved her money and bought that new John Deere tractor with power steering.

‘I think I’m worth it,’” Marie said. “I’m not going to take the money with me.

I’m going to spend it.” So why a john Deere tractor at age 97? Marie explained that she doesn’t drive a car anymore, so I hop on my new Tractor…almost every day!!

https://www.witn.com/2023/07/12/woman-treats-herself-john-deere-tractor-97th-birthday/?

Davidson Medical Ministries Open House happening this Sunday (July 16) from 2-4 pm at their ‘updated’ facilities located on North Salisbury Street in Lexington. https://davidsonmedicalministries.org/

Davidson Medical Ministries, a non-profit medical facility located in Lexington, exists to provide better access to medical care for the residents of Davidson County regardless of their level of insurance or ability to pay.