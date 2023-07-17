Monday News for July 17, 2023

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day

Sensitive Groups: People with heart or lung disease, older adults and young children should reduce your time outside today. www.airnow.gov/?city=Winston-Salem&state=NC&country=USA

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Jobs: WS/FC schools (Operations Department) is hosting a Career Fair this Tuesday morning (July 18) from 10am – noon. Details: https://wsfcs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Positions available in child nutrition, maintenance, and transportation.

Location: Reynolds High School Gym on Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

1-in-5 Americans say that they attend church ‘in person’ less often than before the pandemic. SOURCE: The PEW Research Center

Yet, there is still a moving of the Holy Spirit. “I’ve seen more and more young people make professions of faith for Jesus in the last 3 years than in my previous almost 20 years of ministry.”

–Shane Pruitt, national Next Gen director with the North American Mission Board

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/little-taste-heaven-thousands-genzers-worship-give-hearts-christ-summer-camps?

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

At the Box Office. The 7th ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie (Dead Reckoning Part One) ‘cruised’ into the #1 spot in theaters over the weekend.

The surprise movie of the summer ‘Sound of Freedom’ #2 in its second week in theaters. “Sound of Freedom” starring Jim Caviezel is based on a true story.

www.forbes.com/sites/anafaguy/2023/07/16/mission-impossible-7-takes-top-box-office-spot-with-80-million-5-day-open-setting-franchise-record/

*The film is rated PG-13 and the subject matter could be extreme for some viewers.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/box-office-indiana-jones-5-opening-weekend-disappointment-1235660071/

Check out the News Blog for showtimes across the Piedmont Triad (by zip code)

https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom?zip=27101&date=2023-07-06

Eye sight and dementia? People (in this case 70 and over) who have vision problems but don’t wear glasses or seek treatment, such as surgery, are more likely to have dementia, according to the most comprehensive study on the topic in 15 years. The findings suggest that “optimizing” vision, such as wearing glasses or getting cataract surgery, could help prevent dementia. Expert stress that further study is needed to evaluate how vision impacts cognitive decline – and that dementia risk.

*CDC: More than 5 million people in the U.S. have dementia, and that number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2060.

https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230714/untreated-vision-problems-linked-to-dementia-risk

Number of the Day = $733 dollars.

The average monthly payment for a new car is $733, according to Edmunds.

That’s a $55 dollar increase from the second quarter of 2022.

The data also indicates that more people are paying over $1,000 dollars in monthly payments for their new (and used) vehicles.

FYI: According to consumer advocate Clark Howard: “Never finance a vehicle for more than 3.5 years or 42 months. If you can’t afford the payment on a 42-month loan, then you should buy a cheaper car!” Source: Clark Howard.com

https://clark.com/cars/average-car-payment/

It’s been six months since someone opened fire on an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County. And still no arrests. Laws have been passed and rewards have been offered. According to Fox 8, the investigation into this shooting and similar cases across the state drag on. Late last year, substations in the Eastern part of North Carolina were ‘vandalized’ near New Bern and Southern Pines.

NOTE: The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting at the electrical substation. Call 1-800- CALL FBI or submit a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov

https://myfox8.com/news/investigations/power-grid-attack/6-months-since-randolph-co-substation-shooting/