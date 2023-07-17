Study: Eye sight and dementia connection?

People (in this study 70 and over) who have vision problems but don’t wear glasses or seek treatment, such as surgery, are more likely to have dementia, according to the most comprehensive study on the topic in 15 years.

The findings suggest that “optimizing” vision, such as wearing glasses or getting cataract surgery, could help prevent dementia. Expert stress that further study is needed to evaluate how vision impacts cognitive decline – and that dementia risk.

*CDC: More than 5 million people in the U.S. have dementia, and that number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2060.

Learn more: https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230714/untreated-vision-problems-linked-to-dementia-risk