WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Study: Eye sight and dementia connection?

Study: Eye sight and dementia connection?

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

People (in this study 70 and over) who have vision problems but don’t wear glasses or seek treatment, such as surgery, are more likely to have dementia, according to the most comprehensive study on the topic in 15 years.

The findings suggest that “optimizing” vision, such as wearing glasses or getting cataract surgery, could help prevent dementia. Expert stress that further study is needed to evaluate how vision impacts cognitive decline – and that dementia risk.

*CDC: More than 5 million people in the U.S. have dementia, and that number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2060.

Learn more:  https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230714/untreated-vision-problems-linked-to-dementia-risk

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Clark Howard: Never finance a car for more than 42 months

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

Monday News for July 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.