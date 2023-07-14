WHAT'S NEW
Senior Services celebrating Christmas in July

July 14, 2023

 

Senior Services can use our help.

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.  Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

*Thanks to Joel McIver (VP for Community Engagement with Senior Services) stopping by the WBFJ studios (Friday morning July 14, 2023) sharing more about Senior Services and their special annual collection event!

 

