BTS: Vaccine Clinics

Back-to-School 2026

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, it’s time to consider those required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Vaccine Clinic – Stay up to date and protect yourself and your loved ones.

Open Monday–Friday | 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Late Clinic every Thursday until 8:00 PM

Now open during lunch hours!

Schedule your appointment today by calling 336-703-3324!

Guilford County Department of Public Health

Any student may receive the required immunizations by appointment at Guilford County Public Health clinic locations in Greensboro (1100 East Wendover Avenue) and High Point (501 East Green Drive) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 336-641-3245 to schedule an appointment.

Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance or Medicaid card, along with immunization records, to the clinic. Parents and guardians should ensure that information for in-network providers—Medicaid, United Health Care, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—is readily available. The Guilford County Department of Public Health will collect fees for services covered by out-of-network insurance plans.

BTW: The North Carolina General Statutes (G.S. 130A-152(a)) require school-aged children to have up-to-date immunizations including MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), polio, varicella (chickenpox) and meningococcal (MCV). Parents and guardians are requested to provide proof of vaccinations at their child’s school at the time of kindergarten enrollment. Guilford County Schools requires proof of immunization within 30 calendar days of the first enrollment date.

Required vaccinations for seventh- and twelfth-grade entry, as well as any overdue immunizations, should be completed before the start of the school year.

For a full list of required vaccinations, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

CDC has confirmed 2,371 measles infections this year, outpacing all of 2025. It’s the highest number of cases seen since 1991.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed the measles vaccine over the weekend. “I will say it right now, that parents should get their children vaccinated for measles. A measles vaccine is effective. It stops measles in about 97 percent of the cases. So people should get vaccinated…” Kennedy said. Health officials recommend two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine in childhood, and those two shots are 97 percent effective against measles infection. https://thehill.com/homenews/6005580-rfk-jr-endorses-measles-vaccine/