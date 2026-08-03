Monday News August 3, 2026

First day of classes for Thomasville City Schools

State of Emergency in Surry County. Clean up continues after heavy rain led to flooding over the weekend causing road closures along with washed out bridges in and around Mount Airy. www.facebook.com/surryonthego

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, August 3…

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Positive impact. Having Winston-Salem and Wake Forest University as the base camp for the German Men’s National soccer team last month was a good thing, generating at least $10 million dollars in local visitor spending during their 23-day stay.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article_bca9d807-1484-49a6-b3c9-a4b76b2a4f2c.html?

UPDATE: Missing teens located safely this morning (8am).

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office gave the positive update shortly after 8am this morning that two autistic teens (Eric Hisle and Talon Laccone, both 18) were located on Antioch Church Road after spending the night in the woods before walking to a residence this morning to seek assistance.https://www.facebook.com/RandolphCountyNCSheriffsOffice

Demolition crews are starting the slow processes of ‘dismantling’ the burned-out walls of Shoto’s and the Candy Factory in uptown Lexington today.

The demolition process will be slow – likely several weeks.

GoFundMe links are available to the businesses impacted…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/uptown-lexington-fire-businesses-demolition-begins/73287351

Gambling has become America’s favorite pastime?

In 2025, Americans spent on sports betting (roughly $166 billion), that’s more than was spent on movies, arts, museums, and music combined. Wow…

Losses are not spread evenly across the betting population. Roughly 95% of total losses are absorbed by just 5% of bettors

https://fortune.com/2026/07/26/gambling-america-pastime-spend-sports-bets-movies-arts-museums-music/

Summer is slowly winding down, but the deals are still heating up.

According to consumer expert Clark Howard, August is a prime month to save.

Deep discounts for August

BTS: Look for steep discounts on basic supplies like paper, pencils, notebooks, and early laptop sales. However, Clark Howard advises doing an inventory (at home) first suggesting to reuse last year’s items (like backpacks and gently used clothing) before buying new.

Large-screen TVs (like 75-inch and 85-inch models) continue to see some of the lowest prices of the year.

Travel: August 23 marks Cheap Flight Day. Clark Howard has long been a fan of the travel site ‘Going’, formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights.

*Check out the deals for August https://clark.com/shopping-retail/august-deals/

A new #1 at the Box Office.

“SpiderMan: Brand New Day” breaking records over the weekend.

Rounding out the Top 5: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, Minions + Monsters and Moana. “Young Washington” pushed to #10 after 5 weeks in theaters.

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Regal Summer Movie Express.

Final week to enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations this Tuesday and Wednesday morning. www.regmovies.com/promotions

A mobile app to speed up your coffee run!

Beginning Tuesday (Aug 4), customers at Kiser Country Mercantile and Coffee Shop in Welcome will be able to order and pay for coffee, chai and other specialty drinks through a new smartphone app – before arriving at the store. When they get there, they can bypass the ordering line and pick up their completed drinks from shelves near the coffee and cash register area. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/kiser-country-mercantile-launches-app-to-speed-up-coffee-runs-for-busy-customers/article

Goodwill ‘Community Open House’ this Tuesday (Aug 4) from 10 – 2pm located inside the YMCA REACH (career) Center at Winston Lake.

Learn more about Goodwill’s programs, including how we help those seeking employment. Enjoy light snacks and giveaways this Tuesday from 10am – 2pm.

*The YMCA REACH Center at Winston Lake is located at 901 Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem

The YMCA REACH Center at Winston Lake is an innovative community hub where resources for economic development, academics, and community health come together under one roof. A partnership with Novant Health, Goodwill Industries, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, and many others. https://volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=174359

‘National Night Out’ event planned in Asheboro

This Tuesday evening (Aug 4) from 6-9pm at Zoo City Sportsplex.

(Rain or shine) https://citizen-access-card.my.canva.site/national-night-out/

Get your ‘collector’s copy’ of ‘Red’s Great Adventure’ kids book at Tuesday’s community event ($10 with proceeds supporting the RCSO K9 Unit). BTW: K9 Red is set to retire on August 13th.

*Communities across the Triad coming together for National Night Out, building the bonds between residents and law enforcement through family-friendly gatherings and engagement.