WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Celebrating LIFE: Two years past Roe v wade…

Celebrating LIFE: Two years past Roe v wade…

wbfj-verne
June 24, 2024

Celebrating LIFE.  Today (June 24, 2024) marks the two-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe V. Wade by way of the Dobbs case, shifting the pro-life fight back to the individual states.

Check out Salem Pregnancy’s ‘Mobile Medical Clinic’, uniquely equipped to reach families where they are and change the culture before a crisis pregnancy occurs. They do this by providing free STD testing, blood serum pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and spiritual counseling to the most vulnerable in Forsyth County. https://spcclife.org/

 

Two years ago, the US Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to elected representatives in each state. Since the Dobbs decision, 21 states have enacted further pro-life legislation. The Dobbs decision was an amazing win for the pro-life community, but the battle over the past two years has been fierce.  

PRAY: We must continue to pray that our elected leaders will see the value of every human being (born and yet to be born), because each is created by God in His image (Genesis 1:27).  

*Read more from NC Family.org

https://www.ncfamily.org/dobbs-was-only-the-beginning-the-fight-for-life-two-years-after-the-overturning-of-roe-v-wade/

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 25, 2024

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 25, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 25, 2024

Tuesday News for June 25, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 25, 2024

Monday News for June 24, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 24, 2024

Friday News for June 21, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 21, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.