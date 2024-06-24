Celebrating LIFE: Two years past Roe v wade…

Celebrating LIFE. Today (June 24, 2024) marks the two-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe V. Wade by way of the Dobbs case, shifting the pro-life fight back to the individual states.

Check out Salem Pregnancy’s ‘Mobile Medical Clinic’, uniquely equipped to reach families where they are and change the culture before a crisis pregnancy occurs. They do this by providing free STD testing, blood serum pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and spiritual counseling to the most vulnerable in Forsyth County. https://spcclife.org/

Two years ago, the US Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to elected representatives in each state. Since the Dobbs decision, 21 states have enacted further pro-life legislation. The Dobbs decision was an amazing win for the pro-life community, but the battle over the past two years has been fierce.

PRAY: We must continue to pray that our elected leaders will see the value of every human being (born and yet to be born), because each is created by God in His image (Genesis 1:27).

*Read more from NC Family.org

https://www.ncfamily.org/dobbs-was-only-the-beginning-the-fight-for-life-two-years-after-the-overturning-of-roe-v-wade/