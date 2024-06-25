Tuesday News for June 25, 2024

Above normal temperatures through the weekend?

NC DMV: Fees going up July 1. Fees for about 90 different kinds of transactions at the DMV are increasing an average of more than 19%. BTW: State law requires the DMV to raise its fees every four years in line with the changing Consumer Price Index.

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/something-nc-dmv-going-cost-093000415.html

N.C. A&T has received a $20 million-dollar gift from an anonymous donor.

The sizable donation will be strategically allocated among four initiatives including scholarships, international opportunities and an ongoing speaker series.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncat-million-dollar-donation/83-

Road to the Olympics…by way of a porta potty!

On Saturday, less than an hour before her semifinal at U.S. track trials, 400-meter runner Kendall Ellis was trapped in a porta-potty, banging on the door, screaming for someone to let her out. Thankfully, somebody did.

The 28-year-old won that race in a personal-best time, then came back last Sunday to top that mark and win the final, along with the national championship and the spot in the Olympics! Three years ago, Ellis won gold and bronze in Tokyo.

Around a month till the Summer Olympics in Paris (July 26 – August 11, 2024)

https://www.wfaa.com/article/sports/olympics/trapped-porta-potty-olympic-athlete/507

World Relief Triad is hosting a special ‘community forum’ TODAY (June 25) with a focus on the topic: “Discussing Immigration in an Election Year: A Biblical Approach Rooted in Truth and Love.”

Two opportunities to attend this FREE community event…

NOON: A Lunch and Learn at Christ Church on North Church Street, Greensboro

(7pm) Augsburg Community Center (N Broad Street) downtown Winston-Salem.

The discussion will be led by Matthew Soerens, with a Scriptural perspective on caring for immigrants and highlight stories of World Relief’s work welcoming refugees into the Triad community. Sign up for this FREE event. www.worldrelief.org/triad

Congrats to Francesca Battistelli and family in the recent birth of their son Henry Barrett Goodwin (or “Bear”) born on June 8. This is the couple’s seventh child!

This college is making its campus more pollinator-friendly

Catawba College has officially become an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program. The nonprofit program, based in Portland, Oregon, helps communities and colleges nationwide create and sustain healthy, pesticide-free pollinator habitats.

https://beecityusa.org/bee-campus-usa-commitments/

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day!

*Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

NOTE: The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away. What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at home?

Most energy efficient thermostat setting for summer is 78 degrees? (Energy.gov)

Election 2024: 133 days till November 5th.

The Biden and Trump campaigns are making their final preparations for Thursday’s presidential debate (9pm on CNN).

FYI: This week’s matchup will feature the two oldest presumptive nominees in history. President Biden is 81, while former President Trump just turned 78.

www2.cbn.com/news/politics/weeks-trump-biden-debate-showdown-spark-high-stakes-drama-concerns-both-camps