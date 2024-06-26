Wednesday News for June 26, 2024

Above normal temperatures through the weekend…

Likely the HOTTEST afternoon of the year, so far?

Extreme Heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

Stay hydrated. Drinking water is the most important thing you should do during hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Remember your outdoor pets. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Additional Summer Safety Tips: https://www.ready.gov/heat

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

NOTE: The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away. What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at home?

Most energy efficient thermostat setting for summer is 78 degrees? (Energy.gov)

A call for ‘31 Days of Prayer and Fasting’

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a resolution calling for 31 days of prayer and fasting for the ‘Volunteer’ state beginning July 1st (2024).

The prayer resolution – overwhelmingly passed by the Tennessee legislature – is asking citizens to “seek God’s hand of mercy and healing on Tennessee.”

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

https://lc.org/newsroom/details/062624-tennessee-calls-for-days-of-prayer-and-fasting-1

Stop the violence. The U.S. surgeon general has declared gun violence a ‘public health crisis’, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country. FYI: The American Academy of Family Physicians has considered gun violence a public health epidemic – for over a decade.

www.newsnationnow.com/crime/gun-violence/ap-us-surgeon-general-declares-gun-violence-a-public-health-emergency/

The Social Security Administration has updated its list of jobs that is used to evaluate disability claims – a major change that could help more people qualify for disability benefits. The SSA dropped 114 roles, including agricultural engineers, astronomers and scuba divers, which only “exist in very limited numbers, if at all.”

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/social-security-updates-job-list-to-evaluate-disability-benefits/

Happy Camper (camp update) for Wednesday (June 26)

Living in a Barbie ‘camp’ world?

Need deep in the pink – it’s Barbie week at YMCA Camp Hanes

Check out the pics of Wild West Wednesday on their Facebook page!

RECALLS in the News

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 pickup trucks (model year 2014) because of an issue that can cause the transmission to suddenly shift down to first gear. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/25/business/ford-recalling-550000-trucks/index.html?utm_

Check your freezer? Multiple brands of ice cream products including Friendly’s and Hershey’s are being recalled over bacterial contamination concerns.

Nearly 70 products are involved. Details If you have one of the recalled products in your freezer, return it for a full refund. Consumers hotline # 410-363- 7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, between 8am and 4pm eastern, Monday to Friday.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/totally-cool-inc-recalls-all-ice-cream-products-because-possible-health-risk?

The Quarry at Grant Park has been CLOSED (again) today as law enforcement continue their search for Kaedain Allen, the missing 19-year-old last seen May 31.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-quarry-at-grant-park-closed-wednesday-search-missing-kaedain-allen/61409277

The City of Greensboro has launched a neighborhood traffic management program where you can apply to have safety updates made to your street.

Simply submit a ‘request’ on the City of Greensboro website.

A traffic study will be done, Streets with the highest scores will get their projects done first. BTW: Once you submit a request, a pin drop will show up on a map, along with other requests.

Apply now through August 31. Check out the link on the News Blog.

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/safety-programs/neighborhood-traffic-management-program

Election 2024: 132 days till November 5th.

Biden VS Trump = presidential debate Thursday night at 9pm (CNN).

FYI: This week’s matchup will feature the two oldest presumptive nominees in history. President Biden is 81, while former President Trump just turned 78.

www2.cbn.com/news/politics/weeks-trump-biden-debate-showdown-spark-high-stakes-drama-concerns-both-camps