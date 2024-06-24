Monday News for June 24, 2024

FIRST Monday of SUMMER…

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day!

*Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Celebrating LIFE…

Today (June 24) marks the two-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe V. Wade by way of the Dobbs case, shifting the pro-life fight back to the individual states.

Two years ago, the US Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to elected representatives in each state. Since the Dobbs decision, 21 states have enacted further pro-life legislation. The Dobbs decision was an amazing win for the pro-life community, but the battle over the past two years has been fierce.

PRAY: We must continue to pray that our elected leaders will see the value of every human being (born and yet to be born), because each is created by God in His image (Genesis 1:27). *Read more from NC Family.org on the News Blog.

https://www.ncfamily.org/dobbs-was-only-the-beginning-the-fight-for-life-two-years-after-the-overturning-of-roe-v-wade/

Cone Health has been acquired by Risant Health which is a non-profit, charitable organization that was created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals. The deal is pending regulatory approvals. Cone Heath employs more than 13,000 workers and provides healthcare for more than 200,000 patients in the Triad.

https://myfox8.com/news/health/cone-health-being-acquired-by-risant-health/

More than 140 people were ‘rescued from life-threatening rip currents’ along the NC coast since last Wednesday. The National Weather Service continues to warn swimmers from Emerald Isle to Cape Hatteras to stay out of the water when warnings are posted. https://www.wral.com/story/more-than-140-people-rescued-from-life-threatening-rip-currents-on-nc-coast/21496509/

Space Junk? It’s official: NASA confirming that ‘debris from SpaceX’ (that was expected to burn up upon re-entry) has turned up in our Western mountains over the past month!

Actually, two small ‘objects’ were found by residents in Franklin and Jackson County. But…one piece found on a remote trail in Haywood County was three feet high – so heavy it had to be carried out using a lawn mower.

BTW: Contact the SpaceX Debris Hotline at 1-866-623-0234 if you find space junk!?!

https://wsvn.com/news/us-world/confirmed-strange-debris-found-around-north-carolina-part-of-spacex-spacecraft/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 24, 2024

Laurel Oak Christian Church (Old Plank Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Trinity UMC (West Dalton Street) King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Today (June 24) is…

Swim a Lap day

National Pralines day

UFO Day

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

NOTE: The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away. What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at home?

Most energy efficient thermostat setting for summer is 78 degrees? (Energy.gov)

Prayer concern: Two Rowan-Iredell firefighters lost their lives in an ATV accident in West Virginia last week. Continue to pray the families of Daniel Sell and Jacob Steele as well as the Rowan-Iredell Fire Department.”

The Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department is covering calls until further notice.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/two-north-carolina-firefighters-killed-in-atv-accident-in-west-virginia/

Wake Forest University has paid just over $12,000 dollars in a settlement with USDA in animal mistreatment case. Complaints were sent to the USDA against the university, saying its caused injury or death to at least 25 animals since 2021.

The animals in question were used by researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine to study conditions and illnesses, as well as potential treatments.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/wake-forest-university-settles-with-usda-in-animal-mistreatment-case-animal-rights-group-calls-fine-a-slap-on-the-wrist/

Election 2024: 134 days till November 5th.

The Biden and Trump campaigns are making their final preparations for Thursday’s presidential debate (9pm on CNN).

FYI: This week’s matchup will feature the two oldest presumptive nominees in history. President Biden is 81, while former President Trump just turned 78.

www2.cbn.com/news/politics/weeks-trump-biden-debate-showdown-spark-high-stakes-drama-concerns-both-camps

“Discussing Immigration in an Election Year:

A Biblical Approach Rooted in Truth and Love.”

World Relief Triad is hosting this special timely ‘community forum’ THIS Tuesday evening (June 25) at the Augsburg Community Center on North Broad Street in downtown Winston-Salem. (7pm – 8:30pm).

The discussion will be led by Matthew Soerens, the VP of Advocacy & Policy at World Relief. Matt will highlight a Scriptural perspective on caring for immigrants and highlight stories of World Relief’s work welcoming refugees into the Triad community.

Sign up for this FREE event. Open to the community…

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3WuCm6vYKFAEoBJX879pn8T8SfhJRgcBIIeOlQcnyN4IiDQ/viewform