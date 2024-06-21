Friday News for June 21, 2024

Summer solstice. FIRST full day of SUMMER…

Full moon TONIGHT (nicknamed the ‘strawberry moon’)

Today is…

Take Your DOG to Work Day

Flip Flop Day

Take a SELFIE Day

Today is also ‘National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers’

…organized by ‘Wives Behind the Badge, Inc’ back in 2011

Summer Safety Tips 2024

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

The best thermostat setting for summer is 78 degree when you’re at home. Energy.gov also suggests raising your thermostat or turning it off entirely when you are away in the summer and save as much as 10% on your bill…

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/

What is the ‘perfect’ thermostat setting at your home?

NC-DMV: Saturday Summer Walk-in hours continue thru Aug 24 (8am -noon) at select offices across the state, including 3 locations in the Triad…

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-06-03-ncdmv-driver-license-saturday-service.aspx

International Festival this Saturday – hosted by World Relief Triad

Location: Elevation Church in Winston-Salem this Saturday afternoon from 5-7pm.

This FREE event will feature food from several different countries, performances, vendors, games, and more. https://worldrelief.org/triad/

World Relief Triad (based in High Point) honors the strength, resilience, and courage of displaced people throughout the world. You can be a part of welcoming our newest neighbors to the Triad. Find out more at https://worldrelief.org/triad/world-refugee-day/

Easy steps to help lower your energy bill (Duke Energy)

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Change air filters regularly.

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer.

Close curtains and blinds. Keeping the sun out can help keep your house cooler.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, June 21, 2024

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church (Wallburg community) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Ed Price & Associates in Thomasville = 1pm – 5pm

Westfield Baptist Church in Trinity = 2pm – 6:30pm

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Union Cross Fire Department in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Concord Friends Meeting (Old Randleman Road) Greensboro = 9:30am – 2pm

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Midway Methodist Church (Old Hwy 52) Davidson County = 11:30am – 4pm

First Baptist Church (Welcome – Arcadia Road) Welcome = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Another Data Breach. As many as a combined 65,000 Truist Financial Corp. employees and customers appeared to have been affected by a data breach in October by a hacking group known as Sp1d3r. Truist is the latest in a series of Triad companies to have experienced a data breach over the past 19 months.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/truist-confirms-broader-employee-customer-impact-from-october-data-breach/article

It’s not quite ‘Christmas’ in July, yet everyone is invited to go BEYOND THE BOX.

The Northwest Piedmont Central Area team with Operation Christmas Child is holding a special event this Sunday (June 23) to share details about the amazing impact of the OCC ministry and different ways you can deepen your commitment this year.

*Bunker Hill UMC (Sandy Ridge Rd) in Kernersville this Sunday afternoon (2-4pm).

RSVP: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0945AEAF2CA0FEC43-49364259-beyond

Questions, contact: thegreatestjourney23@gmail.com

Praise: 11 million shoebox gifts were collected in the US last year!!

Over 50,000 of those shoebox gifts came from the Northwest Piedmont Area.

Celebrate Life Praise Party at Freewater Church in Midway.

Hosted by ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’.

Sunday (June 23) from 6pm – 8pm.

Enjoy praise and worship, sharing testimonies of God’s goodness, a time of prayer, a photo booth, a basket raffle – and cake— it wouldn’t be a party without cake!

All are invited to worship our Healer, Provider, Comforter, Way-Maker, and Friend!

BTW: June 24, 2024 marks the two-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe V. Wade by way of the Dobbs case, shifting the pro-life fight back to the individual states.

https://www.facebook.com/events/974446867550659/?