SUN@5: CPR & AED Awareness (June 23, 2024)

CPR and AED Awareness.

Hands only CPR saves lives! Around 70% of individuals will experience cardiac arrest (and need CPR) at home! But, less than half of people (41%) that experience cardiac arrest receive the help they need prior to the arrival of EMS. Hands-Only CPR can save lives. Be prepared! https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/EMS_Community_Education.aspx

Dr. Sian Lewis, an Assistant Medical Director with Forsyth County Emergency Services, making a house call on the WBFJ Morning Show sharing more about CPR and AED awareness.

Listen now…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2a3_5s_Xwg

*Thanks to Ed McNeal, Forsyth County Communications Director

Hands only CPR is an effective method for providing care for the victims of sudden cardiac arrest. Hands only CPR can double the chance of survival.

Follow these simple steps: Call 9-1-1. Then begin Hands Only CPR. Push hard and fast (about 100 to 120 times a minute) in the center of the chest. Source: American Heart Association https://cpr.heart.org/en/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 23, 2024)